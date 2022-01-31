CAP announces new plan for tiny homes for the homeless

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One local organization has found another way to help serve the needs of the homeless in the St. Joseph area.
Community Action Partnership made an announcement earlier today about a new plan for shelters for the homeless.
They adapted an idea that the East Missouri Action agency used, making storage containers into pods.
This plan has been sent to the city and will be discussed on February 7 which they hope will be approved.
CAP says they think this could cost somewhere around $25,000 and they've already discussed some of the major parts of this plan to get started as soon as it's approved by the city.
“We've tried a lot of different things and there were components of congregate shelter that were good. And things about the motel model that were good. And so we really think that this model is going to be sustainable and is going to meet all of our needs,” Executive Director Whitney Lanning said. “So we feel really optimistic and I'm hoping that by the time we get them up and running that we'll have a little bit of relief that we finally found something that we can staff, we can afford and that we can really get some people stabilized.”
Lanning also says these living pods wouldn't just be used for emergency shelter placement.
They will be used year-round and this allows them some other options for staffing on-site as the pandemic has affected staffing shortages.