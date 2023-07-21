Chiefs expect training camp to be highest-attended in team history

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Over the next three weeks, Kansas City Chiefs officials expect to see record-breaking crowds for training camp at Missouri Western.
This is the first time the Chiefs will come to St. Joseph as Super Bowl champions because COVID-19 cancelled their trip to town in 2020.
On Friday, Chiefs President Mark Donovan said 80,000 tickets have already been reserved across the entirety of the camp.
Officials are holding the capacity to 5,000-7,000 fans per day in an attempt to make the experience enjoyable for fans who do make the journey.
The team isn't the only group ready to see fans. St. Joseph Sports Commission director Brett Esely has looked at how the influx of fans will impact the area.
"While that figure is only going to get higher, will that result in record numbers? Well, that remains to be seen because there is a non-usage rate with tickets, but again, the trend would say that figure will go up," Esely said.
Esely added the city was prepared for a record crowd in 2020 until the COVID-19 pandemic kept the Chiefs at their practice facility.
Training camp opens on Sunday with a $5.00 admittance feat and starting at 9:15 am. There will be a team autograph session for fans after practice.
The Chiefs expect this to be the highest-attended camp in team history.