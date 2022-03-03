Churches hope in-person services can continue to grow as COVID cases drop

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For Christians, Wednesday marked Ash Wednesday, the start of lent and the 40 days until Easter.
Hundreds of people gathered for mass in the morning at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph.
After the last two years of the pandemic, one of the priests hopes to see more people in the congregation as Easter approaches if COVID-19 cases continue decreasing.
“I think that people are becoming more comfortable Returning now to live services. And don't feel so threatened by the situation. Pretty much everything is back to normal for us here at the Cathedral,” Father Benjamin Armentrout said.
When the pandemic began, churches had to start canceling in-person masses and services and offer live-streams instead.
This changed how people practiced important days like Ash Wednesday.
Now that two years have gone by and case numbers decline, Father Armentrout says having more people returning to the congregation helps life feel a little closer to normal.
“Yeah, I'm hoping we do and that's always a good problem to have. And I know the other person I would always be willing to add another mass if it was necessary,” Father Armentrout said.
Father mentions that the church and the diocese have been working to get people back to church like they were before the pandemic and that helping people feel safe and more comfortable is a focus of theirs.
“Hopefully we'll still continue to see increase. We're definitely inviting people to come back and and we'll do everything we can to help ensure everybody's safety but people are becoming more comfortable and that's a good thing,” Father Armentrout said.
If you didn't attend Wednesday morning, all catholic churches in the area will have stations of the cross on Fridays during lent.