Citizens ready for Hawaiian Bros

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The grand opening of Hawaiian Bros Island Grill Restaurant in St. Joseph is set for Monday, following a special community event on Saturday.
The popular restaurant chain invited guests to their location at 2204 North Belt Highway for free lunch and hula performances.
The turnout was impressive, as cars lined up to partake in the offer. Police officers also helped to direct traffic on the highway.
According to Hawaiian Bros CEO, Scott Ford, the construction of the St. Joseph location took over a year.
Ford is excited about the opening, especially given his personal connection to the area.
Having grown up in St. Joseph and graduating from Lafayette high school, he is grateful for the support of the community.
"It's exactly what we thought we'd get from this community. Such a great community. Come out and support us," said Ford.
The successful turnout during the test run of the restaurant during the week and on Saturday shows that St. Joseph is excited for another food option.