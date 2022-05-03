City expects summer tourism to increase as many festivals and events return to the calendar

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With summer just around the corner, the St. Joseph's Visitors Bureau is excited to bring back a full slate of events for the first time since 2019.
Motorcoach groups, school groups, conventions, sporting events, sounds of summer and other festivals are coming back, said leadership staff at the St. Joseph's Visitors Bureau.
In 2021, St. Joe did see host to several festivals and events with covid-19 restrictions unlike in 2020 when nearly the whole calendar was erased due to the pandemic.
A total of 119 events made it to the calendar in the summer of 2021 with a 63% increase in museum attendance in 2020.
"Extra COVID funding that we locally here were able to use in advertising in ways that we hadn't been able to do before because of the expense," was one way the city was able to promote tourism to St. Joe and keep it alive during the pandemic said Beth Conway, the Communications Director for the St. Joseph Visitors Bureau. "We have a very robust regular marketing budget, but this additional funding allowed us to do things like those bus wraps in Kansas City that we won an award for. We got to do more digital billboards in the Kansas City area, Omaha area, Des Moines and Topeka."
St. Joe received an additional $200,000 to expand marketing and advertising. The expansion attracted over $3 million of tourism impact revenue to the city and over $200 million to Buchanan County. This money also allowed for all 13 museums in St. Joseph to remain open and never close their doors during the pandemic.
"The trend that we recognized is people were buying RVs and traveling in RVs so they wouldn't have to stay in hotel rooms," said Conway.
Besides the return of St. Joe traditions, new attractions like the official opening of the River Bluffs Bike Trail on Memorial Weekend are making a debut to the city which expect to bring tourism from around the country this summer.
"We're anticipating people coming in from all over the country," said Conway. "We've already heard and hearing a buzz from all over all over the place that people want to come and do those trails and they'll travel 500-600 miles to do those trails."
Conway said while 2021 was a major turning back with the return of tourism to the city, the pre-covid numbers are still not hitting yet, and hopes 2022 will closely reflect those numbers once again.
"Every week, every day, I'm sent a new event to add to the calendar," Conway added. "So that's another factor that's showing us that tourism is rebounding."
Conway said the Visitors Bureau will host a tourism event on Friday, May 6 at 11 a.m. to celebrate National Tourism Week which is happening now. The event is to inform leaders about the events St. Joseph will be hosting this summer and ways to attract additional tourism to the city.