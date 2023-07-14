City holds community engagement open house about improvements for Krug Park

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Parks department met with the public at the Missouri Theatre on July 13 to discuss what the community members would like to see improved at Krug Park.
Assisted by a criteria consulting team, this is the first of three in a series of community engagement open houses.
The department had many stations from the entrance all the way to the stage on different ideas for different sections of the historic land.
According to a city official, the public doesn't want to see a lot changed.
"The park has morphed through the years. One of the more popular things that we've heard from our stakeholder group is protecting the park" said St. Joseph Parks Department Director Chuck Kempf. "They want to see the use enhanced, and one of the things that's come up has been creating amenities and creating facilities that will enhance daily use."
Kempf mentioned the parks department would meet with the consulting group the next day to set a specific target on what to work on. The next phase in this research will continue this fall when the department will get the publics opinion on specific ideas for the park.