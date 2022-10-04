City, property manager working to keep Brittany Village running

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Brittany Village Apartments is facing financial struggles after complex owners were warned several times to pay their utilities or they will be turned off.
City officials were notified by the Missouri American Water Cooperation a few weeks ago that the cooperation was in the process of shutting off water to the 285-apartment complex.
"Fortunately, I was at a meeting with some social service agency partners, where people who had access quick access to social service agency partners," St. Joseph city manager Bryan Carter said. "We started working closely with them to remedy that situation, if necessary, get water and restroom facilities out to Brittany Village for a short-term solution. But we also began working with the utility on the revenue. And working with the social service agencies, they were able to work with Brittany Village and get (Brittany Village) to pay the water bill that was necessary to get water turned back on. Following that situation, we've worked closely with other utilities, as well as social service agencies on a plan that will stabilize utility service to Brittany Village and ensure that that that service remains active."
Carter said the city filed a collection lawsuit against the owners, ALOFT Management, LLC, earlier this year to ensure utility services didn't shut off.
The lawsuit resulted in default judgement and city officials proceeded to file a "receivership" following just last week.
"If the court grants our motion, that would be the next step, and will hopefully stabilize the property," Carter added. “The motion has not yet been granted.”
Brittany Village property manager spoke with KQ2 on Tuesday.
"It's been like pulling teeth," Michael Latimer said. Latimer said it’s a struggle to get the ownership group to pay the bills. He added the residents are paying their utilities, but the owners are not paying the utility companies.
In July, Latimer took over as the property manager, walking into nearly $500,000 of utility debt that he was not made aware of before taking over. Since that time, Latimer has helped pay back nearly all of the utility bills by constantly bugging the owners.
"I don't pay the bills," said Latimer. "So I can't do anything about it but call and bug the owners about it to get it."
Latimer said the ownership business out of Newark, New Jersey are in charge of making sure the bills are paid.
"Me explaining to (them), bugging them, making sure they know it and not backing down and saying, ‘oh, we'll do what we can and just tell them, no, you're going to do this or they're going to shut your water off and then you're going to have to move to hundreds of people out of their apartments," Latimer explained.
Latimer is not involved with the lawsuit and has been working closely with the city and utility companies to pay back the money. Latimer said he starting to get through to the owners more now that the city is stepping in.
Both the city and property manager told KQ2 keeping the apartment complex open is vital, as Brittany Village is one of the only low-income apartment complexes in St. Joseph.
A neighbor who has lived across the street for 26 years said Brittany Village needs to stay open.
"This is like living next to United Nations," said Guadalupe "Tony" Hernandez. "It's a melting pot. I really enjoy that. St. Joseph has this to offer to this capacity."