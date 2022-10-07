Coleman students pack meals to send to Ukraine

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Coleman Elementary School packed 30,000 meals to send overseas to those effected by the war in Ukraine.
On Friday, a non-profit organization based out of El, Dorado, Ks., Numana, was brought in to set up and assist the students to put together meals.
"This is an opportunity for our students at Coleman Elementary to make a global impact in service learning," said Julie Dillon who is the school's behavior interventionalist.
The gymnasium was filled with 11 working stations and dancing music to create a fun working environment for the kindergarten through 6th grade students.
"It's really fun and amazing," said the third grade class. "It makes me feel good...because I'm doing a good deed."
At each station, students filled the bags with rice, dried beans, weighed, sealed and stacked bags.
One filled bag feeds six people.
We send meals to Nicaragua, El Salvador, we have a domestic partnership. And then most recently, we've been able to distribute the Ukraine," said Rachael Topper, Numana's Event Manager.
Dillon has worked with the non-profit in the past, and wanted to bring the organization to the St. Joseph School District.
"I think it's awesome for the kids to have their little part in helping people out in the world and you can see them here, they're dancing and having a great time, and really working to help out our neighbors and friends," Dillon explained.
Outside volunteers also gave a helping hand.
"It's really good and I think it really shows what Alpha Sigma Alpha's about and that we're really out there," said Missouri Western student Logan Trace. "It's just nice to be able to help kids and other people too."