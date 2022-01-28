Community members celebrate Bartlett Center ribbon cutting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City and community leaders gathered in midtown Thursday to celebrate the completed renovations of the Bartlett Center.
Staff at the center held a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the improvements of the community asset.
The $1 million project saw several parts of the Bartlett Center renovated including repairing the roof, painting the gym and replacing the floor.
Kids in the community who attend programs were able to get in a basketball game after the ribbon cutting.
Executive Director LaTonya Williams says that having the kids there made the day even more special.
“Well, a majority of them have never played basketball before in their life. But they were asking to be a part of this day. They were playing their hearts out. I mean, their lives were remade today. I mean, these kids, everything in the community, everything that everybody does, it's all about the kids and to have the kids be a part of everything it just made this day even more special,” Williams said.
Funding for the project was through the 2019 capital improvements program half-cent sales tax.