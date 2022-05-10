Community members gather for National Fentanyl Awareness Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Felix Street Square was busy Tuesday evening but not for a concert.
Several members of the community gathered to bring awareness to the one of the nation's most deadly drugs; fentanyl.
A quick move in the making on the federal level, has now marked May 10 as National Fentanyl Awareness Day for the first time ever.
In St. Joseph, a panel of local leaders who work closely with drug crimes and victims in the city addressed a crowed about how serious fentanyl can be.
So far, in 2022, 15 people have died to drug to overdose in St. Joe, 9 linked to fentanyl.
A family who lost their son in February to the deadly drug, spoke with KQ2 reporters on how serious the matter is not only in the United States, but right here in St. Joseph.
"I think it's something that needs to be addressed," said Tammy Branson who lost her 30 year old son Dalton Tomes to a drug overdose and fentanyl on February 24, 2022. "They need to have stiffer drug penalties for the drug dealers and it's sad that the dealers are free whenever our kids are dying."
Tammy and her nephew both think it's a good thing that the community is coming together to bring awareness.
"Because I used to do the same thing...I used to do pills myself," said Drew Baker, Tammy's nephew. "So I got clean in February. Then my cousin passed away, so, it was pretty rough, because that's literally what he died from."
Experts say fentanyl is reaching the 14 to 23 crowd. The drug is being found in marijuana, pills and vape pens.
Local leaders urge parents to educate their children and teens to be aware of how deadly the drug can be.