Community takes part in Missouri Recovery Support Specialist training

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph is on the verge of doubling drug overdose and opioid related deaths in 2022 compared to the previous year.
To help slow down the numbers, the St. Joseph Health Department is currently hosting a recovery training program to help lower the numbers in the community.
"What we want to do is give them the tools and the training, how to take that compassion, and use it in the right way," said Ladell Flowers who is a Missouri Recovery Support Specialist Trainer from Kansas City.
The three day Missouri Recovery Support Specialist Training will provide tools on how to fill the gap and support those who are wanting to recover from substance abuse and behavioral health disorders.
"They're going to be able to know how to sit down with a person in recovery or their sufferings and know how to listen. And then we're going to learn the language. Another thing is, how do we talk with people and not discourage them and make them feel condemned? We're going to work on how do we make people, help people to feel in their recovery journey," said Flowers who is the Executive Director of Dismas House, which is a certified outpatient and faith based recovery support program in Kansas City.
"People can help with serving as a positive role model, helping to identify some recovery goals, problem solving skills, like rights and responsibilities, things to kind of help you in a self directed way to achieve recovery," said Nancy King of the St. Joseph Health Department.
42 community members from church groups, agencies, former addicts and those who are still recovering, are taking part in the three day training.
"In my role, once we once we house them, their needs are met," said Kayla Hall who is the Community Missions and Haven House Coordinator. "So the next thing that we're working on is their mental health or physical health. So knowing how to address that with them and understanding their process and how hard it is for them is really going to be beneficial to me and the men that we serve."
"I'm just excited for what is going to bring to our community. As far as working together kind of forming that network. We had no idea that we would get this kind of response from our community, which just goes to show that, you know, if we have want to make a change in our community, that we can just look towards each other," King explained.
Once training is complete, they can start working towards the requirement to become credentialed as a Missouri Recovery Support Specialist through the Missouri Credentialing Board.