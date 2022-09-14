Community to host candlelight vigil for Jozlyn Beechner

(St. Joseph, Mo.) Members of the St. Joseph community are hosting a candlelight vigil for 6-year old Jozlyn Marie Beechner who was tragically killed on September 9.
The vigil will take place at the Remington Nature Center on Thursday, September 15 at 7:30 P.M. September 15 also marks what would have been Jozlyn's 7th birthday.
"Just a celebration of her birthday and celebration of her life," said organizer Tammy Rucker. "She was taken away too soon. She did not deserve this."
There will be several guest speakers and a candlelight vigil to celebrate what would be Jozlyn's 7th birthday.
Rucker says monetary donations are not needed, but asks those to bring stuffed animals for Buchanan County EMS to collect for their Stuffed Animals For Emergencies drive.
For additional information, visit the event's page on Facebook or contact Tammy Rucker can be reached at 816-385-7723.