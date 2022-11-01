Corby Pond getting final touchups

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Corby Pond is getting quite the touchups this fall.
Three fountains were installed and two floating docks are on the way and will be placed in the pond in the coming weeks.
The pond was emptied and dredged in 2021.
"The renovation is complete. Right now, it's really about the docks, getting the fountains turned on and then we've got some beautification," said Parks and Recs Director Chuck Kempf. "They did plant some trees around the pond. We have some benches that need to go in. We want to kind of beautify that area with some aquatic plantings which we are planning on doing next spring."
Kempf said the fountains were originally going to be purchased, but local business owner Kendal Randolph donated the fountains.
Randolph told KQ2 he wanted to donate the fountains in memory of a family friend who passed away.
"There'll be one bigger one in the middle with two smaller supporting ones on either end," said Kempf. "And they'll also be lighted, so at night they'll be visible and we do have a color tuning system, which means the lights will change colors and we'll be able to change the lighting theme, kind of as we see fit."
In the coming weeks, the city will host a ceremony to officially turn on the fountains.
"I think it's looking real good," said a St. Joseph native. "I remember when we were kids, me and my brother and friends, we used to ride our bicycles down here to go fishing all time. Now, I think it's starting to look really good, a lot better than what it was."
The city plans to add fish to the pond in the spring, but says public fishing will not be prohibited at first to give the population time to grow.