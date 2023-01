(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's about that time once again.

Restaurant Week in St. Joseph is just over a month away and the Chamber of Commerce and Joe Town Fun are urging local restaurants to sign up.

From February 16 through the 26, participating restaurants will offer specials and highlight food items, with the goal of attracting new customers.

Menu items must be at the $10, $15 and or $30 price tiers.

The deadline for restaurants to sign up is February 1.

