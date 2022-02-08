Despite slow start, voter turnout exceeds 15% expectations at 18.7%

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The results are in. Josendale and Wilkinson move on to the April ballot for the next St. Joseph mayor.
Alongwith other nominees moving forward, the primary election in St. Joseph completed Tuesday night. View the final results here.
The morning started off slow at the polls around town which left the election officers scratching their heads.
“It’s kinda confusing that why they–people aren’t coming out to vote," said J.D. Carrel who ran the St. Peter's Church location.
The 11 a.m. call recorded that just over 5% of registered voters hit the polls.
On Monday, Buchanan County City Clerk Marry Baack-Garvery predicted a 15% turnout.
The low turnout near the lunch hour left polling location officials across town worried the 15% turnout would not be reached.
“It depends on what’s on the ballot," said Terry Massengale who worked the Pony Express location. "Presidential election is always big. And the other stuff is not quite as big but just as important, I mean because this is the stuff that's happening here," Carrel added.
A high school student was seen volunteering her time at the Sojourn polling site. She said, "It's been pretty slow. We hope to get picked up around lunch time or after school, said Mercedez Large, a student at Lafayette High School.
"Right now, I think we're at like 158," said Carrel, who says his polling site sees about 500 voters show out. "I mean, it's going slow. We usually have more people in here where it's a steady flow of people coming in, but it doesn't' seem like that's the case this time."
"I wish more people would come out and vote," said Massengale over at Pony Express who saw only 30 voters during the morning hours.
One of them loyal to the ballot expressing his right to vote each and every election.
"It is the duty of everyone in the city to come out and express their opinions and to vote," said Bruce Reynolds. "And they shouldn't complain if they don't come and vote."
Workers stayed hopeful for the after-work crowd to make an appearance, each noting the traffic picks up significantly.
Over 11% of registered voters turned out by 3 p.m. according to the county's afternoon update. But Carrel at St. Peters did not think it would be enough.
"I'm not sure, it's going to have to get a lot busier than what it has been for us to make the 15%," Carrel explained.
In aggregate, the primary election saw a 18.7% voter turnout, exceeding expectations.
While exceeding expectations, the numbers remain extremely low. Out of 41, 972 registered voters, only 7,863 cast a ballot.
The General Municipal Election will take place on April 5.