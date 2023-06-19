Dick's Bait and Tackle relocation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) After a fire caused one local business to close it's doors a month ago, Dick's Bait and Tackle has some good news.
Dick's Bait and Tackle is open and running on the northside of St. Joseph after a devastating fire last month.
Between the fire and water damage last month Dick's Bait and Tackle had to relocate.
They moved into the old Summer Rays Tanning Salon location at 2604 St. Joseph Avenue.
"We're open, and were still going through stuff from the fire and we're putting it together. but as you see, we're up for business. And we got all kinds of products on on the wall here. And we're working on getting the rest of it in within the next couple of weeks," said The owners son, Thomas Adkins
While moving wasn't in the plan, the owner Dick Adkins and his son Thomas think the new location is going pretty well so far.
"We have Krug park right up the street. We have Corby pond not too far away. We're closer to the river.
We're closer to the boat ramp access by the casino and we're you know, we've got a nice, nice right away to get to the highway so that people can go north and south faster," said Adkins
I spoke to one local fisherman who was thankful to see the store back open.
"'I'm honestly really happy that they reopened. I used to go out to their old store since I was about four years old with my dad and now come in here because it's closer to me."
Its good to see dicks bait and tackle back up and running here in the Northend of St. Joseph.
Dick's new location is open 7 days a week from 7:00am to 4:00pm at 2604 St. Joseph Avenue.