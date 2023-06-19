Dick's Bait and Tackle reopens in new location following fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Dick's Bait and Tackle has reopened in north St. Joseph after a devastating fire in May.
A combination of fire and water damage forced the owners to relocate.
"We're open, and were still going through stuff from the fire and we're putting it together, but as you see, we're up for business," said the owner's son, Thomas Adkins. "We got all kinds of products on on the wall here and we're working on getting the rest of it in within the next couple of weeks."
While moving was not in the plan, the owner, Dick Adkins, and his son Thomas believe the new location offers a few benefits.
"We have Krug park right up the street. We have Corby pond not too far away. We're closer to the river. We're closer to the boat ramp access by the casino. We've got a nice way to get to the highway so that people can go north and south faster," said Thomas Adkins.
A local fisherman, Nathan Hartig, is thankful to see the store back open.
"I'm honestly really happy that they reopened," said Hartig. "I used to go out to their old store since I was about four years old with my dad and now come in here because it's closer to me."
Dick's Bait and Tackle's new location is open seven days a week, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 2604 St. Joseph Avenue.