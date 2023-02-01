Egg price surge affecting local businesses

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Grocery store shoppers aren't the only ones feeling the hit of inflation when it comes to purchasing eggs.
Local businesses such as Country Cookie here in St. Joseph, uses eggs as part of their daily operations, and are feeling the pinch when it comes to the increased cost, especially during a busy time of the year as more specialty items hit their shelves.
"It's been very popular. We just had a big sale day for our Red Friday, and it was very very successful. And we expect more orders to come in as we get closer to the Super Bowl. So we're offering a Chiefs set and a cake for that occasion, and we just expect a lot of popularity with that. We get a lot of requests for those items, and we get a lot of people wanting our chiefs sprinkle, and different items for their celebrations. It has definitely increased our cost of goods, we do buy the eggs in bulk, and it's hit us a little bit. We just have to kind of compensate elsewhere to make up for that, but we buy them regardless of the price,” Cori O’Meara from Country Cookie says.
There are multiple reasons for the increased cost and shortage of eggs, such as a wide spread bird flu, inflation, and most recently.
A large fire at a top egg producing chicken factory which killed around 100,000 egg-laying hens.