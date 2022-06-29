Emergency responders navigate 911 rescue access at River Bluff Bike Trails

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Emergency responders are navigating challenges of 911 calls at the new River Bluff Bike Trails.
The bike trails officially opened over Memorial Day weekend.
The trails feature miles of multi-level bike and hiking trails. The city anticipating many out-of-town visitors to tackle the trails.
As many people experience the new terrains, emergency responders are also navigating new terrains.
"Access is always a challenge," said Buchanan County EMS Director of Operations Steve Groshong.
Several 911 calls have already been dialed from the trails. Emergency responders having difficulties accessing certain areas. Bill Lamar, the St. Joseph Fire Department's Emergency Responder saying there are three separate access points EMS and SJFD can enter, but are narrow.
Lamar said SJFD is working with the city to acquire smaller and more accessible equipment.
"That's where that UTV is going to be really helpful," said Lamar. "If you see the small narrow paths that are basically just one person wide, that's where that cart with a wheel I think will help us a lot."
Buchanan County EMS sent crews to Bentonville, Arkansas trails to train for trail rescues.
"They have a huge trail system there," said Groshong. "And to see what their best practices were, and how they dealt with injuries on the trail and how they dealt with evacuations off the trail."
EMS and SJFD already responding to several accidents including rescuing a lady which took 30 minutes to carry out as she was stranded deep on a trail path.
"They created what they call a run card at the at the dispatch center. So that gets two fire trucks, a rescue truck and a battalion chief, whenever we have a patient down, up there," Groshong explained. "And then from the ambulance side of the house, they'll get at least once ambulance and one of our field supervisor units, if not two."
Emergency responders recommend downloading "What Three Words" and "The MTB Project" safety apps on your phone before taking the trails.
"What Three Words is a mapping app that will take you to the closest 10 by 10 foot section anywhere in the world. And you can describe your location with that," Groshong explained. "If you have What Three Words on your phone, you can send that to another person as a text message. And they can see where you're at. And they can utilize Google Maps or whatever to help guide us into where you're at."
"The MTB project, download that on your phone that will show you where you're actually on the trail system to help you better describe where you're at, because that's going to be the biggest problem sometimes is locating people, especially when the foliage is on. It's hard to see up there. If someone is down low on the ground, you're going to be harder to find," Groshong added."
While emergency responders continue to update response protocols to maximize safety for a quick and seamless rescue, they advise to always be prepared in case of an emergency.
"Let people know where you're at, what your plan is, when you plan to return and just to make sure that if something unforeseen does happen, that we know you're there, and we can help you."
The St. Joseph Parks and Rec adds the trails are filled with the appropriate amount of signage with additional trail maps at the main entrances.