EVERGY CHANGE IN RATE STRUCTURE

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Changes are coming to Missouri Evergy customers starting in October.
Evergy's Spokesperson Kelli Kolich explains the new time-based rate structure coming to Missouri Evergy customers.
"For customers, they will have the opportunity to select one of four rate plans that best suits their lifestyle and energy usage. Actually 70% of folks that they do nothing at all, are actually going to see a cost savings on their bill," Kolich said.
"Time based rates can actually be an immense benefit to customers, there is an opportunity for cost savings on their bill. As I mentioned, about 70% of customers, if they don't do anything, and are switched over to the default rate, which is the standard peak rate, they're going to see a cost savings. Then if customers choose to learn about their energy usage and choose to modify some behaviors, they could see an even greater cost savings on their bill," Kolich said.
"Customers can log in today and they can look at the time based rate options for their specific usage, building from the data that they have in their account. And our tools will actually suggest an option of rate that is best for them, and the rate that will save them the most money. So, they can do that today. but beginning in October Evergy is going to start moving customers in Missouri over to this time based rate structure. And by the end of the year, all Missouri customers will be on one of the forward rate plans," Kolich said.
Kolich says "This is a mandate from the Missouri Public Commission from last December."
"The Missouri Public Service Commission has mandated that all regulated utilities in Missouri which Evergy is one, transition their customers to time based rates, Kolich said.
Evergy will start sending out mailers with more personalized detailed information per customer in August.
Evergy says customers can visit evergy.com/your plan and that will help you understand the different changes and rate comparisons.