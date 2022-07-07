Evergy donates fans to local agencies

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Evergy donated 65 fans to local agencies Thursday morning.
AFL-CIO, Interserv and Grace House received the fans from Evergy to distribute to residents across St. Joseph that are in need.
"It's a total blessing," said Ruth Costello who owns Grace House. "We have about 20% of our clients that are elderly or ill or disabled, and when they can get a fan and help them cool off? It's wonderful."
Grace House received 25 fans, Interserv received 20 and AFL-CIO got 20.
"It's a great opportunity to give back to the community and Evergy really likes being able to do that, said Dan Hegeman of Evergy. "Our employees come out and help, help deliver the fans. And we partner with agencies here; Grace house here in midtown area, AFL-CIO in the north end and then Interserv in the south end. And they've been great partners over these 13 years and really a joy being able to give back to the community."
Interserv said they have already gathered fans from United Way this summer, but needed even more.
"We are so thankful to have Evergy donate fans to us, because the community really does need it," said Julia McDowell at Interserv. "It's so hot out right now. I know that once we let the folks know that we have these available, we're going to have a line up the door."
Costello at Grace House said they have a waitlist as well.
"They go within 30 days, as we're open three, four days a week. And we try to do it by--I have a list of about seven people already that put their name down," Costello explained. "And then we do it on a first come first serve basis. If they have a handicapped child, you know, or a child in need, that we appreciate the child comes in, we don't just hand them out five to one person to take two people. No, we want them to come in."
Evergy dispersers fans beyond St. Joseph. Hegeman said they give out hundreds, if not thousands across their service territory.
"I am very grateful for Evergy because very few big companies in the community go out of their way to for the small nonprofit agencies. And this is a blessing to me, and I love it," said Costello."