Family, community grieve loss of former mayor

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Former Mayor Larry Stobbs passed away Monday at the age of 84.
Stobbs served as the Mayor of St. Joseph from 1994 to 2002.
His daughter Chris Schmitter was kind enough to share stories of her dad with KQ2.
"My dad never did anything halfway. He loved to tell a good story. He loved to participate in as many community activities, said Schmitter. "He chose things in the community to participate in, that helped embrace St. Joe as a community."
Before taking role as mayor, Stobbs served as a highway patrolman for 31 years in St. Joseph.
During his eight years as mayor, Stobbs removed parking meters across the city, and started a famous St. Joe tradition that lives on today--the Krug Park Christmas lights and the passing out of cherry mash at the end of the drive. Scmitter said he eventually connected the city by lighting up houses and streets down St. Joseph Ave. all the way to Hyde Park.
"If you go down St. Joe Avenue, you can actually see some houses decorated Christmas trying to connect the two parts of town because my dad never believed there was a north end or a south end. It was all just St. Joe."
A local community member, Richard Demarest, recalled a memory of Stobbs working with his church organization to end racism at the YWCA on the "Stand Against Racism" wall. Demarest said, "In St. Joseph, he's probably one of the best cheerleaders in the city St. Joseph ever had to be quite honest about it, because he, he promoted St. Joe. He wanted the very best of St. Joseph."
"I think when you talk about the different people that have served as mayor, I would tell you, first of all, to be the mayor to, for me, it's been a very humbling thing," said current St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale when reflection on Stobbs' life. "It's when you realize that you put yourself out there and you put your name out there to serve the people. And that was just something that was in Larry's blood. I mean, he felt it. And, and every day, I mean, even as he got older and, and wasn't able to be as active as he had been in the past. He still thought about the community."
"You know, as mayor, his name is on some bronze plaques outside the Missouri theater and a couple of other businesses here in town that got rehab and stuff," Schmitter explained. "So I know as I walked down the streets and see these things that I'll have a friendly reminder that dad's not very far away."
Chris Schmitter expressed her love for her father in a touching message on Facebook.
The city will honor Larry Stobbs by moving the city flags to half-mast until Friday evening at sunset.
Stobbs is survived by his wife, four children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.