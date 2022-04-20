Family creates Harry Potter home for guests to stay in

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An area family has turned a historic St. Joseph home into a night at Hogwarts.
For Harry Potter fans, there is a chance to enter into the Wizarding World of Harry and stay the night as a guest at home decorated head to toe in Harry Potter décor.
Inspired by a Harry Potter's Closest that was created at one of their homes, the Hand family opened "The Hallows" at 13th and Messanie in St. Joe for fans to fully emerge in the world of Harry Potter.
"We just have a have a passion for old houses," said Brian Hand, one of the owners of the home.
The Hands opened the VRBO in November of 2021 to the public, detailing every last inch of the 1885 home to the stories of Harry Potter.
"You know, you see pictures, and those don't really do it justice," said Carrie Hillebrand who will be staying overnight in June just days before she gets married. "You just kind of see all the little things associated with Harry Potter, like, you know, the diadem and other horcruxes and it's just so neat."
The VRBO can sleep 10 guests in a fully furnished home with 5 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms.
4 of the bedrooms represent the houses fans recognize from the school of Hogwarts: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin.
"My sister in-law who is an artist, she does a lot of the design. The paintings that you see around here, she did many of those," said Hand.
Many treats are featured in the kitchen at the Honeydukes Candy Shop, another popular element in the Harry Potter world.
Hand said the VRBO still has many plans, including adding a wall to feature the history of all of the families who have lived in the home since 1885.
"It's just a great home with a lot of history and St. Joe," said Hand. "This is going to be an evolving home as we move through the years."
Guests are welcome to visit through overnight stays only.
Bookings can be made on the VRBO website.
More information can be found on "The Hallows" Facebook page.