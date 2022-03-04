Family sells lemonade to show support for Ukraine

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph family spent part of their evening to help raise money in support of Ukrainian by setting up a lemonade stand.
The Sullivan’s were inspired to help out a teacher at St. Francis Xavier School, who is from Ukraine so she can send money to her family.
Theresa Sullivan says that it is important as a community to come together to show support for one another in difficult times.
“Well because as a community, it's really important to support each other. When they're going through things like this, even if it's just little things just to show your support to them so that they know that you're thinking of them and praying for them in hard times like this because this is a very difficult situation,” Sullivan said.
The Sullivans should be out selling lemonade until dark tonight. Their stand is located at Frederick and Ashland across from Crumbly Burger.
Theresa added that if you weren’t able to buy some lemonade tonight, you can still drop off donations at St. Francis Xavier School or St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.