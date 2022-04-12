Fire station 8 nearing completion

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Fire Station 8, St. Joseph’s newest station is nearing completion.
A project that has been in the works for over a decade will make an impact soon for the community members on the east side of St. Joseph.
"The location is huge for us. It's on the east side of the city, the side of the interstate," said Bill Lamar who is the St. Joseph Fire Department's Emergency Manager. "So it's going to protect the university, the hospital, all of the infrastructure that's out in the business park."
Construction began in April of 2021 on a 10-acre lot directly across the street from Missouri Western State University and are now in the final weeks of construction.
"A lot of the interior of the station is getting completed waiting on a few of the utilities to be brought into the facility," said Lamar. "And then obviously anybody coming by can see we're working on the roof and outside details."
Anticipated to open at the end of April, pandemic related issues causing push back of completion by a few weeks.
"There has been production delays. So some of our supplies coming in building materials, that slowed down things a little bit," Lamar explained. "But the crews and the craftsmen are working really hard to keep everything on track."
Lamar said once the flooring is completed on the southside of the building, the project will be at 80% completion and the rest of the details should move rather quickly.
One detail already finished is a large emblem of the St. Joseph Fire Department patch on display on the top center of the garage.
"All of our new stations that we have taken a lot of pride obviously in the station, but our logo that is basically based off of our patch, they all have an emblem up above the garage doors," Lamar said. "So it's specially made and they've got them placed at the new station. So it puts a lot of pride–gives us a lot of pride."
SJFD will have an open house of the new Fire Station 8 upon completion which is expected to be at the end of May or early June.