FIREWORKS SHOPPING AND SAFETY

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) With Summer here barbecues, parades and fireworks are finally kicking off.

"The National Safety Council advises everyone to enjoy fireworks at a public display conducted by professional's, and not to use any fireworks at home." NSC says. "They may be legal but they are not safe."

That's easier said then done for most. Last minute shoppers pile in to buy fireworks at local stands all over the country.

Shawn Bode says, "He spends three hundred dollars on fireworks each year. That equates to a hundred dollars per kid."

"I'm taking time off of work to come here and get fireworks for my kids. They like the big fountains more than anything and smoke balls, snappers like most kids. We don't let them get roman candles and bottle rocks cause they would hurt each other or somebody else," said Bode

Some fireworks shopping tips for getting the most bang for your buck:

Know Your Budget Before You Go In.

Skip the Curated Variety Packs.

If Money's Tight, Go With a Ground Display.

Ask for Recommendations.

Consider Stocking Up at the End of the Season.

 
 

If consumer fireworks are legal to buy where you live and you choose to use them, be sure to follow the following safety tips from the National Safety Council:

Never allow young children to handle fireworks

Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

Never light them indoors

Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

Never ignite devices in a container

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire

Never use illegal fireworks

