FIREWORKS SHOPPING AND SAFETY

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) With Summer here barbecues, parades and fireworks are finally kicking off.
"The National Safety Council advises everyone to enjoy fireworks at a public display conducted by professional's, and not to use any fireworks at home." NSC says. "They may be legal but they are not safe."
That's easier said then done for most. Last minute shoppers pile in to buy fireworks at local stands all over the country.
Shawn Bode says, "He spends three hundred dollars on fireworks each year. That equates to a hundred dollars per kid."
"I'm taking time off of work to come here and get fireworks for my kids. They like the big fountains more than anything and smoke balls, snappers like most kids. We don't let them get roman candles and bottle rocks cause they would hurt each other or somebody else," said Bode
Know Your Budget Before You Go In.
Skip the Curated Variety Packs.
If Money's Tight, Go With a Ground Display.
Ask for Recommendations.
Consider Stocking Up at the End of the Season.
If consumer fireworks are legal to buy where you live and you choose to use them, be sure to follow the following safety tips from the National Safety Council:
Never allow young children to handle fireworks
Older children should use them only under close adult supervision
Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol
Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear
Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands
Never light them indoors
Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material
Never point or throw fireworks at another person
Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting
Never ignite devices in a container
Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire
Never use illegal fireworks