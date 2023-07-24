Ford Explorer fire total loss

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A St. Joseph man is sounding the alarm after his 2022 Ford Explorer caught on fire as he was was driving on Interstate 229.
Jeff Milliken is wanting to bring awareness to the public about this issue and share what he thinks would be valuable in case this were to happen to you.
"I was driving down the highway, out of nowhere, I started smelling something burn. A little bit of smoke started filling the car, as I got out of the vehicle fire shot up over the hood over the roof. I think it might have started in the engine the wiring department somewhere not 100% sure," said Milliken
Milliken says, "One reason I want to bring awareness to people is let people know that one thing they should have in our car and I don't know why the Ford Chevy don't start make this but a fire extinguisher would make a big difference."
KQ2 spoke to the owner of Anderson ford, Mike Anderson.
Anderson stated that "Personally he is not aware of any recalls at this time."
Anderson said "You could call the ford motor company to find out about any recalls or issues to your ford vehicle."