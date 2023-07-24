 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Ford Explorer fire total loss

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A St. Joseph man is sounding the alarm after his 2022 Ford Explorer caught on fire as he was was driving on Interstate 229.

Jeff Milliken is wanting to bring awareness to the public about this issue and share what he thinks would be valuable in case this were to happen to you.

"I was driving down the highway, out of nowhere, I started smelling something burn. A little bit of smoke started filling the car, as I got out of the vehicle fire shot up over the hood over the roof. I think it might have started in the engine the wiring department somewhere not 100% sure," said Milliken

Milliken says, "One reason I want to bring awareness to people is let people know that one thing they should have in our car and I don't know why the Ford Chevy don't start make this but a fire extinguisher would make a big difference."

KQ2 spoke to the owner of Anderson ford, Mike Anderson.

Anderson stated that "Personally he is not aware of any recalls at this time."

Anderson said "You could call the ford motor company to find out about any recalls or issues to your ford vehicle." 

