From basement to boutique, women help girls find prom dresses through ministry

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Prom is a time of magic, music, a great night with friends and wearing the perfect dress.
A group of women in Savannah, Mo. help high schoolers find the perfect dress for prom through ministry and a special one-on-one experience.
The "Boutique on the Square", His Princess prom boutique is in their 6th season of work. The project began in the basement of Jennifer Edwards home in 2018 and now has served over 500 girls.
"I had a dream that I was supposed to do this and it's never happened before and never happened since," said Jennifer Edwards, the founder of His Princess. "So I woke my husband up and said, I think I'm supposed to have a boutique where I do prom dresses, and I think it's supposed to be in our basement. And so literally, he built a boutique in our basement."
Edwards is joined by six other women who are family and friends. They offer a glamourous one-one-one experience while helping girls find a dress, accessories and shoes, all for free.
"We want them to come in and have fun. We want them to feel beautiful and loved and to walk out those doors, knowing that they are created for a purpose," Edwards explained.
"It was really fun and they're like, super nice and caring and sweet," said Skyla Lee, a junior at North Andrew who found her prom dress at His Princess on Tuesday evening. "This blue dress is tight like I want, very simple but cute at the same time."
The dress is the vehicle said Edwards. Explaining that she wants to make sure every girl knows that they are loved by God and they were made for a purpose.
At the end of each appointment, the girls are given a bible and say a prayer with group, then they are sent on their way with fresh baked desserts and apple cider.
"We're pretty fancy around here," said Edwards. "So we offer at the end of the appointment, cookies and sparkling grape juice. When I was a kid, my grandma Dunn always served this to us. She's since passed away. But this would be all about what she's about. She loved the Lord with all her heart. She loves fancy dresses and getting all ready and she wanted people to know that they were created for a purpose and so this is my nod to her."
All items are donated and free of charge. The boutique also offers prom day prep where they bring in professional hair and makeup stylists and provide breakfast for the girls, all for free.
"We've just been loved on and the community has absolutely supported us," Edwards shared. "We run completely 100% on donations, and dresses, and accessories and shoes. And then we're so fortunate because he stills cleaners came on board and they clean all of our dresses for us. So it's just been a real community effort to be able to serve the community."
Appointments are available online here.