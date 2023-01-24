 Skip to main content
Governor approves $261 million for broadband infrastructure grant program

Governor approves $261 million for broadband infrastructure grant program

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) On Monday, Missouri governor Mike Parson announced that the Department of Economic Development has awarded $261 million through the ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program.

The money is going to 60 recipients for projects that will expand and improve broadband access across the state.

Included in the recipients is United Services, Inc. which is expected to use the money for seven projects.

United serves Andrew, Buchanan, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties.

The grant awarded to United is more than $8 million.

Companies in Caldwell and Daviess county will also receive grant money.

