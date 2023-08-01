Hero saves man from choking

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) One St. Joseph resident is thankful to a local hero after his life was saved over the weekend.
It was a typical Friday night at the iconic restaurant Hoof and Horn. They were packed wall to wall, when the night almost turned into tragedy as one man starts to choke on a piece on steak.
Reyce Merritt was out to eat with his family at Hoof and Horn in the south end of St. Joseph when his hero instincts kicked in. Merritt says, "I notice a lot of commotion coming on from over here. I sit at the opposite end of the restaurant. I'm thinking I'm hearing women laughing hysterically. Get him up, get him up is what I hear. I look over, thinking someone is drank and had a little too much and need some help standing up. It turns out they're crying. They were hysterical crying," said Merritt
"I look over and a man had slumped over on the table and he was sort of turned blue at this point and I just rush right to the man. I picked him up out of the chair did the Heimlich on him four times. notice it wasn't working."
"I go to start chest compressions right as I do, a woman comes from the kitchen saying does anybody know how to use this and what she's holding up, it's called a de choker device. It goes on like a face mask and then there's a tube that goes in the mouth. There's a tube that comes out here with a pole and what you do is you pull and it pulls out whatever stuck in the person's throat," said Merritt
Reyce Merritt says, "He had seen the ads for the dechocker on Facebook and thought it was a gimmick. So, I didn't bother to order the device but I did bother to watch the video on how to use it."
"I am ecstatic that I did because bottom line, that's what saved this man's life that night, said Merritt
The man and the man's daughter didn't want to be identified. She did reached out to Merritt and said she was very appreciative and that she was eternally grateful for his and the staffs efforts.
"I'm just really thankful everything worked out the way that it did. and he was okay, said Hailey Hanson the ma