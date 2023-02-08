Improvements coming soon to Phil Welch stadium

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) There may be some improvements coming to a historical stadium that plays host to events for the entire community.
During a city council meeting Monday night, the city passed a resolution that authorizes the execution of a lump sum contract with Seaman and Schuske Metal Works for replacing the roof at Phil Welch Stadium.
The contract is in the amount of $147,500.
While the stadium is known for being the home of the St. Joseph Mustangs, it has a larger role for sports and events throughout the year.
"We have a lot of different events here. And so especially each spring, you know, we have a number of high school games out here. We've hosted some collegiate sports out here. We've done a number of different things and so obviously, you know, for the Mustangs during June, July, you know, it'll benefit the Mustang experience and people on the stand, but it's also going to benefit all those other things that happen out here as well,” St. Joseph Mustangs owner and CEO Ky Turner says.
Director Chuck Kempf from the Parks and Recreation Department says that the next step is to finalize the contract, buy materials, and start the work when the weather cooperates.