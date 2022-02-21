Joe Town reveals 4th project

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The event entertainment industry is growing in Joe Town.
The Joe Town owners announced on Facebook Live Monday morning their 4th project in St. Joe called Ricky Dean's.
"The town deserves this and I'm glad we're the ones bringing it to them," said Joe Lane, co-owner of Joe Town.
A six-attraction, state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor entertainment facility will make it's way to the North Shoppes, behind Target.
"You know the success that we've had with Joe Town Speedway, Mini Golf and Cool Crest, that's the reason why Ricky Dean's is happening," Lane explained.
The 9-acre lot will feature several attractions. Designs reveal plans for a 18,500 sq. ft. building that will house blacklight mini golf, a brand new bar and grill with a "bottoms up" beer bar, five batting cages and two virtual reality simulators. The outdoor area will feature two pickleball courts, a 35 ft. rock wall, 4,000 sq. ft. water bumper boat area and three firepit seating arrangements.
"We're providing the town with a lot of entertainment," said Lane. "So hopefully they stick around. People coming, passing through on 29-North–they're going to see Ricky Dean's and our other things close by and they're going to be like, 'Holy cow! St. Joe has it going on…this is a neat little place. Let's come by here more often!'"
This is the fourth project for Joe Town which has been in the making for two years. The project was halted by the pandemic, following the purchase of Cool Crest mini golf.
"We really love St. Joe," said Rick Gilmore. "We feel like St. Joe is in a revival state and we feel like there's a lot of good things going to come in the future."
The future is bright, the duo said.
"More to come…more to come, always!--We already got an idea we're talking about," the duo shared.
Gilmore said contractors are underway and would like to thank Farmer's State Bank for assistance on the purchase of the land.
The estimated open date is in December of 2022.
All of the details on Ricky Dean's complex can be found here.