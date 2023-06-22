Judge Kellog Preforms "12 Angry Men" to Benefit Pivotal Point

 Skip to main content
St. Joseph, MO; Judge Kellog will be preforming in "12 Angry Men" at the Buchanan County courthouse next Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Division 3 courtroom. 

"12 Angry Men" is a character study of an all-male jury following a 1950s murder trial in New York City. After the performance there will be a discussion portion where the audience can reflect with the cast. 

The proceeds from the performances will go to Pivotal Point's new youth housing facility. 

If you wish to attend the performances email judgespecialk78@gmail.com.

