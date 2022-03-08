KC hockey referee goes to the Olympics

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Officiating an Olympic game isn't something everyone gets to do, but one Kansas City ref did just that.
Going to the Olympics can be a dream for the world's best athletes but it's also a dream for one Kansas City native.
“When I work here in the states, I work for the American Hockey League, which is the AAA level to the NHL. So professional hockey, and when I'm in Germany working I work in their top professional league, which is called the DEL,” Stephen Reneau said.
Stephen is a full time hockey referee and his career has taken him across the world
The opportunity of a lifetime came recently, he went to Beijing to officiate in the Olympics.
“I was put on what's called a standby list with all the COVID protocols and everything that was going on in the world. Basically, two days before I left to go to Beijing, I got the phone call saying somebody tested positive, and I was going so it was a wild 48 hours,” Reneau said.
While in China he officiated games between Finland, Slovakia, Germany and China.
“It hasn't really said in yet that I even went, It was such a quick turnaround that I was getting to go. So I don't think it's hit me that I've actually even gone to the Olympics,” Reneau said.
He says this career has given him the chance to meet some big names in the sport.
“You know, at some of my world championships there's been NHL players so I've got to be on the ice with Alexander Ovechkin and Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby. So pretty much every top name that you hear in the NHL life. I've been fortunate enough to be on the ice with,” Reneau said.
Stephen says his experience at the Olympics is something he'll be able to look back on and be proud of.
“Slowly but surely, I think it'll settle in, you know, at least be able to, you know, look back at it and enjoy the experience that I had,” Reneau said.
Just a week after he returned from Beijing he left for Germany to ref some more hockey.