 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KQ2 On the move Sculpture Walk

  • Updated
  • 0

KQ2 On The Move Sculpture Walk

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo)

Featured Art Work Permanent:

"The Peaceful Ruler" by Jeff Best. 

"Orange Twist" by Steve Reddell. 

"Fantasy Dragon" by Vincent Houston. 

Featured Art Work Temporary:

"Embracing Empathy" by Jodie Bliss. $19,500

"Say Cheese" by Justine Deister $8,000

"Cloud Column" by Jacob Burmood $6,500

"Fenceline Turn Around" by Lee Leuning and Sheeri Treeby $21,250

"Windblown" by Tim Adams $5,000

"Mister Big Shot" by Carl Weiss $9,500

"Gotta Practice First" by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby $20,000

Tags

Recommended for you