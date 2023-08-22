(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Its now time for this weeks addition of KQ2 on the move.
KQ2 Reporter, Rusty Summers is on the move this week to take you on a tour of famous locations around St. Joseph.
Hi I'm Rusty Summers and I'm going to take you on todays KQ2 on the move.
We're going to start with Twin Spires and move onto other famous and historical building here in the city.
Twin Spires was erected in 1908 after the previous church building was destroyed by a fire. You can see the 146 feet towers from miles around.
I'm at another one of my stops for famous and historical building in St. Joseph, Missouri. Were Jesse James was actually shot and killed in 1882 in this house.
I ran into Marco and Felicia Gwynn from San Ramon, California.
Felicia says while pointing at her son, "He actually had this idea watching some movies, and said lets go to all these different places with Jesse James that's why we are here on the Jesse James trail."
"We are kind of on the Jesse James trial. we saw his grave and were he was born and now where he was shot," Marco said.
Robidoux Row Museum was build by Joseph Robidoux, it was the first hotel in St. Joseph Missouri, he actually had to invite you to stay here.
Joseph Robidoux wanted to build this hotel next to the Missouri river, which is only a few blocks away. So, that away if people were traveling by river they could stay at his hotel.
Now, you did have to be invited because you had to be of a certain stature for him to want you to stay in his hotel. Some people never ended up leaving. They would build their own houses and stay here. Thats how much they loved St. Joe.
We are now visiting Krug Park which is located on the Northenden part of St. Joe.
It's a large city park with renaissance structures, extensive landscaping and flowerbeds. The parks 162 acres houses a amphitheater, a lagoon, rose garden, picnic areas, and Italian castle, scenic walking trails, and various playgrounds. Krug park lights up during the holiday season as holiday park.
Thanks for riding along with me today on our adventure for KQ2 on the move. I'm Rusty Summers for KQ2 News.