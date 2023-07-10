Krug Park duck in need of a little help

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) It was a beautiful day to get outdoors today and many took to Krug Park. However, while at the Krug Parks Lagoon one man noticed a duck that was in need of a little help. The feathery friend's leg had gotten tangled up in fishing line.
Steven Fee took his family fishing at The Krug Park's Lagoon and found a duck in need of a little help. Fee said, "I noticed a duck that had fishing line wrapped around his leg and yeah, and so I started calling. I called the city, they can't do anything. I called animal control, they said maybe they can send somebody out."
"I just want to save that duck," said Fee
Mack Sorrells with the Missouri Department of Conservation asks people try to clean up after yourself and any fishing line that you have to cut off you should throw it away instead of leaving it on the ground.
Officer Windy with Animal Control told kq2 that the report said, "they were unable to locate the duck"