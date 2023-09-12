Krug Park future

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph's Parks and Recreation Department is hosting their second community engagement open house Wednesday, September 13, 2023.
The public will be able to give input on what they would like to see happen to the future of Krug Park.
This is an opportunity for people to talk about what they would want the future of the park to look like. The Director of The Parks Department Chuck Kempf says, "He would like to see another hundred people come to the meeting and express their opinions for the up coming renovations."
"The goal is, I think, hopefully, we figure out a way to restore what we had protect the historical integrity of the park, but also some, you know, in that process, activate the park into more, you know, better daily uses and, engage more people in the park, especially our younger citizens and our younger families" Kempf said.
The meeting is open to the public at the Remington Nature Center Wednesday, September 13th from 4:00-7:00 pm.