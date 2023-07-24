Library board diversity discussion continues at city council meeting

(ST. JOSPEH, Mo) Pastor, Brian Kirk of First Christian Church has been the topic of debate in the city for the last month on whether or not he should be nominated for a third term on the library board.
Kirks public advocacy for LGBTQ people has had a recent outcry from citizens over if the Mayor should re-think his nomination for the reappointment of Kirk The debate has had people speaking out on both sides of the fence.
During tonight's City Council Meeting, Kirk wanted to remind the council what this whole controversy locally is about.
He thinks, "It has shifted to be a conversation about getting more people to want to be on boards and commissions, which he thinks is great." but says, That's not how this all started."
"It all started because a small group of people in the city decided that I shouldn't be serving on the library board be reappointed because of my public advocacy of LGBTQ people that, to me, is an issue of discrimination," said Kirk
David Mason Pastor of Green Valley Baptist Church says, "He is more interested in people that are going to be on the boards to quote "help and keep us on the right track and not be involved in these political national kind of things."
Mason says, "Brian's a fine fellow, its fine. You know, we're all working together for the common good, and trying to make a difference. And, I'm pretty certain that you know, he's an asset to the library. It's really not about Brian, I think that a lot of people have made it about a person, it shouldn't be about a person."
According to the City's website if you are interested in serving, application will be excepted until July 26. Nomination letters for these positions will be published on august 17. City Council will vote on the nominations at the August 21 council meeting.