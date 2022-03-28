Local agencies assist in utility bill struggles

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Seasons change, and so do utility bills.
Spring is a time of many changes. During February and March the weather is unpredictable. One day could be below freezing, and the next could be sunny and 75. But for many households, the temperature on the gage is constantly changing to keep the house cool or warm. And with that, comes a big price on the utility bill.
In the aftermath of the pandemic, many workers are staying at home to work and adding to the electric bill. On top of the new at-home work life, inflation at its’ peak, many cannot afford current prices on utility bills.
Several agencies such as the Salvation Army and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), offer assistance to low-income families and individuals who are struggling to pay.
In St. Joseph, the Salvation Army has a partnership with Evergy that covers the cost of $65 each month with an Evergy bill. This program is helping dozens throughout the community.
“I think this energy program is amazing. I mean, you really don't have to do anything except you keep your bill current, and they're going to help you with $65,” said LeeAnn Hobson, who assists with the application process at the Salvation Army. “And for some people, that pays their bill, especially during the winter. And your bill may be less than in summer when you start using your air conditioner. You've got this credit balance ready to come in and help you with it. So it's an excellent program. I would encourage anyone who would qualify economically or financially because it is based on income to apply for it.”
LIHEAP is a federally-funded service throughout the state of Missouri that assists greatly in financial utilities like heating and cooling.
In Maryville, Mo., the Community Services Inc., which runs LIHEAP, is assisting over 1,200 families and individuals in their 5-county region.
With LIHEAP, applicants receive a $636 credit during a season.
“If they're elderly or disabled, and living on Social Security, you know, a set income, it's incredibly important because those incomes are not enough to help cover,” said Carla Wetzel, the Operations Director at Community Services Inc. “So that one time payment is enough to help them survive and be able to buy food and pay their other bills.”
“I think it's good that we have these programs that we can help people with. Our goal is to help people not make them beyond this forever, but to help them get up and get going and be able to better themselves and you know, be able to catch them up so that they're not in the hole to begin with,” Wetzel said.
Community Services Inc. also offers a weatherization program that provides energy efficient improvements to the homes of income qualifying owners and renters. By making the home more energy efficient lowers energy bills and provides the residents with additional income to assist with household expenses.
