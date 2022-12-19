Local caregiver receives Mosaic Servant's Heart Award

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This year, Cameron Broyles won Mosaic's Servant's Heart Award, the highest award a Mosaic caregiver can achieve, for his work on his backpack program.
With the help of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, through Broyles Give Backpack Program where patients at Mosaic can receive a backpack at discharge filled with living necessities, as well as a list of resources for further assistance to help them through the next steps to healing.
The award is for the caregiver who demonstrates a passionate commitment to serving others' needs above their own and is seen as a caregiver who inspires, motivates and empowers others.
To honor the spirit of the servant's heart award, Mosaic will donate $500 to the charity of the recipient's choice, and Broyles chose the Second Harvest.
“They contacted us and told us that they had a servant's heart winner here at St. Joseph, and that he had selected Second Harvest to be the recipient of a donation. And we always enjoy having people come on campus and share their story with us. And so getting to hear Cameron's story and all the work he’s done at Mosaic, really makes the gift even more special,” Second Harvest CFRE Michelle Fagerstone says.
“His idea of the backpacks to give patients that are in need, that goes home with them, gives them resources, but also gives them information to find resources after they leave the hospital. And that kind of caring is what we're known for at Mosaic,” Mosaic Life Care CEO Mike Poore says.
The $500 donation from Broyles and Mosaic will provide up to 1,500 meals.