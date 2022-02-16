Local employment program changes life for participating student

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph agency is helping kids who need that extra boost to graduate from high school.
A youth employment program at St. Joseph Youth Alliance offers educational and career programs to students who have dropped out of high school and are looking to earn their high school diploma and eventually join the workforce.
Participants in the program learn math, science, English and other subjects to earn their HiSET diploma. In addition, they learn job skills to take out into the field after graduation.
"I'm doing all of this hard work but I'm achieving something and I'm actually working towards what I want to be," said Courtney O'Meara, a student who has received her diploma from the Youth Alliance. "Before this program I've never, ever thought that'd be possible."
O'Meara has a job with the Y.W.C.A. GRIT Center as a math tutor. The Youth Alliance was able to assist her and place her at that position.
"It's an amazing program," said O'Meara. "If it wasn't for this job, I would be in a completely different swing of things with my life. But, that wouldn't have been possible without Youth Alliance."
60 students ages 17 to 24 have been through or are currently in the Youth Alliance programs in the last year.
The program offers options, to finish out a high school diploma, learn about employment opportunities in a career program and options to go to construction school and earn a certified nursing assistance (CNA) degree.
"Some of them went into full-employment, others went to post-secondary schooling, we have some that got enrolled into Missouri Western and someone who joined the military," said Stephanie Tam who is a Case Manager for the programs.
Mia Williams, the Youth Alliance Placement Specialist, added that they offer more than just classroom learning. The Youth Alliance goes above and beyond to help the kids, offering rides to and from home, work and school, cooking meals and assisting with young mothers.
O'Meara is also enrolled at Missouri Western State University. She says the Youth Alliance programs changed her entire life.
"I've only been here for four months, and I've been able 360 my entire life around because of Youth Alliance," O'Meara said.
The St. Joseph Youth Alliance offers numerous programs beyond education and employment. To learn all of what the Youth Alliance provides, click here.