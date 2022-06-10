Local nonprofit gives free lunches to kids in community

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph nonprofit Food for Kids has started its annual summer free sack lunch event. Tuesdays through Fridays, kids and parents in the area can pick up free lunch.
Food for Kids founder Shelia Gilbert said they are able to make the lunches thanks to support from churches in the community. This allows the nonprofit to feed up to 150 kids each day.
"We still have a crowd and kids come out, and every day it gets greater. We never know what to expect on a daily basis," Gilbert said.
The nonprofit's main goal is to make sure every hungry child gets fed. Adults are also welcome to the free lunches.
"We don't want anybody to go hungry," Gilbert said. "It doesn't matter who you are, where you come from. You don't have to show ID. You don't have to tell us about your income. If you're hungry, we will give you something to eat. If you are thirsty, we will give you something to drink."
Gilbert and her late husband, Kenzie, founded Food for Kids in 2008. They realized there were kids in the area who were hungry, and they felt a calling to do something about it.
"It just started with my husband and I was outside eating lunch one day, and some kids approached us. They were hungry and God compelled our heart to feed them, and we shared our lunch. And it just blossomed from there," Gilbert said.
Gilbert values relationships. She said it's important for kids to connect with each other while filling their stomachs at the free lunches.
"We're building relationships," Gilbert said. "And they're learning more how to love on each other, care about each other and share with each other. That is so important. And another thing is, they are learning the love of Jesus Christ. And everybody should want to be like Jesus Christ."
The free lunches include fresh sandwiches, fruit, pastries and snacks. They are available Tuesdays through Fridays until Aug. 12, and they can be picked up at 514 S. 19th St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.