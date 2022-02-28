Local pizza shop to close doors after 30 years of business

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The pandemic strikes again, forcing another local restaurant to close their doors.
Lino's Pizza owner Gabriel Palmer announced on Facebook that he was closing the pizza shop located at the East Hills Shopping Center for good.
The decision came just over two years after Palmer re-opened the location in January of 2020, saying it was a difficult decision to make but ultimately had to close due to financial reasons.
"We had a good six or seven weeks that were extremely busy," said Gabriel Palmer, who re-opened Lino's just two months before the pandemic began. "Everyone was really excited to have us back. Not that that excitement left, but sadly the pandemic struck and that took away a majority of our chances and odds."
Palmer believes if the pandemic did not happen, Lino's would not be facing the costly hit it takes to run a restaurant right now in the current economy.
"You know, it doesn't come down to rent, it doesn't come down to anything except the economic impact that we've taken, especially the food industry," said Palmer. "You know, I saw my cost of goods increase by over 40%. And sadly, people don't want to pay $5 a slice for pizza, and even more so, I don't want to sell pizza for $5 a slice."
At the young age of 19, Palmer purchased and owned Lino's Pizza after it closed for two years from 2018 to 2020. After growing up with parents who own Geno's Pizza and Pub in downtown St. Joseph, the young owner was ready to take on this project and bring back a slice of St. Joe that's been around since 1992.
"Lino instilled a legacy here that I was able to overtake and continue and formulate my own name and attachment to Lino’s," Palmer explained. "I think that’s what means the most. It’s just going to be securing those people and securing those connections and making sure I get to tell each of them how much I appreciate their support over the last couple of years.”
Several long-time customers have made a return after the announcement of the closure to grab one last bite to eat before the shop closes for good.
"I'm very said that it's closing," said Hailie Fulton, a Lino's customer. "It's good and it's not–it's just not something that we got a lot here in town."
Lino's Pizza will officially close on Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. or until the food runs out.