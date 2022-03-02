Local student advocates for teen mental health

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local high school student is taking the loss of a good friend to suicide and trying to make a difference.
Lafayette junior Lela Berning lost her friend Charron McDaniel II on January 28, 2021 to suicide. He was only 16.
Because of the horrific loss, Berning said it was time to make a change and protect teens when it comes to mental health.
In the recent weeks, Berning has created a LOVE YOUth program hoping to create a safe space for teens in St. Joseph.
"Right now, I just want to focus on mental health and suicide prevention, and kind of just get the conversation started," said Lela Berning. "After the pandemic, I noticed a lot of children struggled more than before with socializing and getting out of the house...and one of the people this effected was my friend Charron who ended up taking his life. And that was a big part of my wanting and will to want do this."
Monday evening, Berning hosted the first session to get the conversation started at the GRIT Center. The attendance was lower than anticipated, but Berning is hopeful her LOVE YOUth program will pick up speed once the word gets out.
"Sometimes there's miscommunications on mental health, mental disorders and mental illness in general. It's not something that's necessarily negative but it's something that can effect people differently and we have to address that," the 16 year old explained.
Lela has many ideas of how the mental health gatherings could work. At one point, she would love to host counselors at sessions, paint canvas's and donate art to local organizations, she'd even like to host a block party during the summer to bring people together.
The next mental health gathering has not been announced.
Lela Berning said she plans on starting a Facebook and Instagram page. In the meantime, she is open to anyone adder her on Facebook where she posts frequent updates about LOVE YOUth.