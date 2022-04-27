Local woman recognized at state level for outstanding leadership

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local woman was recognized at the state level for her lifetime community work in St. Joseph.
Monday, Jean Brown was one of two recipients of the DeVerne Lee Calloway award which recognizes outstanding female leaders in the state of Missouri.
Brown served nearly 50 years of work in St. Joe.
She began at the Family Guidance Center in 1973 till 1995, and primarily was involved with family health, children's mental health, and then moved into administration and was the administrator over Family Health and administrative services there.
Next, Brown became the Executive Director of the YWCA in 1995. She was involved in many programs including victim services, childcare, women's health, issued programming racial justice, childcare, and retired from there in December of 2018.
"Two women in the entire state received this recognition, said Kylee Strough, the President of United Way in the greater St. Joseph area. "To have one of those come from St. Joseph, Missouri...we are so blessed."
Brown works part-time at United Way in St. Joe as the Leadership Program Director in her retired years.
"I really didn't aspire to any particular award or recognition," said Brown. "I'm a servant leader by nature, and I just want to make a difference, make things better for women and children and families in our community, and I'm thankful."
The DeVerne Lee Calloway award began in 1993 after the passing of Lee that year. She was an American politician who was the first black woman to serve in the Missouri state legislature. She served as a Missouri state representative.
The award is given to recipients who exemplify work in their community that focuses on women empowerment and racial justice.
The YWCA's motto is exactly what the award glorifies, and Brown spearheaded several programs that focused on victim services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence throughout the St. Joseph community.
In 2011, Brown helped purchase the Bliss apartments which serve as transitional housing for women and families who've experience abuse.
"It was not at all surprising," said Kim Kempf, who worked with Brown for 21 years at the YWCA. "She really devoted her entire career to helping, you know, those who are struggling in our community."
Her peers say Brown is not one to be in the spotlight, but on Monday, it was her turn to take to the stage as a leader of St. Joseph.
"I thank God every day that I had that opportunity for 49 years to do meaningful work, to make a difference, and to support others and mentor others in the continuation of the work that I've been involved in," said Brown. "I really think it's important that we continue to remember the contributions of women in the past, who make the work that we do today possible."
"I think she's a fantastic representative of St. Joseph," said Strough. "Our community is full of unsung heroes. But it's nice to see one lifted up and recognized."