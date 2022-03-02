Local women's home transforming lives

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A community of hospitality, healing and giving women a second chance at life is celebrating two years of being an organization.
Wednesday, the Sisters of Solace home celebrates two years of helping women in St. Joseph. The home opened March 1, 2020, days before the pandemic began.
Able to house up to eight individuals, the staff assist women who have experienced trauma, addiction and criminal records at the old St. Patrick's Convent.
Sisters of Solace offers two, one-year treatment programs.
The residential program is to recover IDs, access healthcare, mental health assessment and care, substance abuse treatment and support groups, GED preparation, life skills training, planning for independent living and matched savings program for housing, education or purchase of a vehicle, all at no cost.
The social justice enterprise program is created to have the sisters be employed by the organization and work in the candle factory.
"I am convinced that the most powerful words you can say to another person is I believe in you. And when we start to see that light, come back on, in our friends eyes, like we have to call forth, the beauty that we see inside that they don't even see for themselves yet," said Stacey Kerns, the Executive Director for Sisters of Solace. "And so we have to look beyond just the hurt and the pain and the anger and the criminal record and call forth. Just the gifts that they have on the inside. And that has great transformative power."
This statement holds true for two specific sisters.
Stephanie Robertson and Laura Collins are two sisters who now work for the home.
Robertson joined after her life was engulfed in drug addiction, and now she is the director of enterprise for the Sisters of Solace candle factory.
"I was on parole, and I felt myself slipping because I've never had to live clean," said Robertson. "I ended up staying the whole year because they actually showed me lavish love and how to live. Like you're supposed to be clean and happy and love yourself. And so, I graduated, and now I'm apart of the team."
Laura Collins heard about Sisters of Solace while she was in jail, before the home officially opened.
"I ended up getting my life together and I got hired before Sisters of Solace opened, and I got to be one of the first people on the scene," said Collins, who now serves as the residential program director.
Collins now works with women who have been through exactly what she has and loves watching women transform before her eyes.
"It's a really beautiful process to watch somebody come in and you see the complete transformation of their life, said Collins. "Me, going through everything that I've went through, helps me to help them."
Neither thought they'd be at this place in their lives again, especially working for an organization that gave Robertson and Collins a second chance at life.
"They actually care, they actually love you," said Robertson. "I got new teeth. So that brought my smile back. They sent me up to where I knew how to pay bills."
Information about joining Sisters of Solace or buying their candle and beauty products can be found here.