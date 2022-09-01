Locals take part in memorial run for K9 Max

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police officers and locals took part in a memorial walk Thursday evening honoring fallen K9 Max who died in the line of duty last year.
K9s-United honored 21 K9s, including Max, who sacrificed their lives in 2021 with a national memorial run.
"This was our way of showing him the respect that he deserves for saving us and the officers that night," said St. Joseph local Nancy Vanover.
Max died on June 30, 2021 when he and the St. Joseph's special response team were called to the 5100 block and Barbara St. that Wednesday evening for a domestic abuse investigation. He was shot and killed by 24-year old Valdez McDonald when escaping the back door of the house.
"The dedication and service of these dogs, I mean, it's just a serious reflection of what these dogs do for us how loyalty and obedience go hand in hand," said Max's handler Officer Lucas Winder. "And we would do the same for our dogs. And we lay down our lives for our community and our people."
Also showing respect, (R) Missouri Senator Tony Leutkmeyer, who earlier in the year introduced new legislation called "Max's Law" that would increase penalties for killing a law enforcement K-9 in the line of duty as a felony offense but falling short. Leutkmeyer said he will try again in 2022.
"These are animals that put their lives on the line so that their human partners can be safe and out of harm's way," said the senator from Parkville, Mo. "And you know, in the case of Max, I mean, he made the ultimate sacrifice to keep officer Winder safe. And so I think this is just one way that we can show our appreciation for our brave four legged friends."
To honor Max and the 20 other four-legged friends, locals in St. Joe and nationally walked side-by-side to remember the fallen.
"It just goes to show you that people care about this stuff," said Winder.
Officer Winder told KQ2 that next year, he plans to organize a local event honoring K9 Max.