Low turnout at Hyde Park during snow day

(ST. JOSEPH Mo.) While school was out of session Wednesday in St. Joseph.
Bitter cold temperatures and strong winds kept Hyde Park hill pretty quiet for a snow day.
But a few hopeful people bundled up and came out with their sleds and tires to enjoy the wide open slope.
Despite the cold, the kids were very excited to be out of the house and enjoying the snow.
"It's usually packed out here so that's why we thought it'd already be packed down but I see they're starting to come finally," Ashley Fleck said.