Luster named as St. Joseph Police Chief

Paul Luster has been named as the next police chief for the City of St. Joseph. Luster will take leadership of the St. Joseph Police Department after spending more than twenty-five years with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.
During his tenure in Kansas City, he gained a wealth of experience, rising from the rank of police officer to Major, where he led the Fiscal Division, Metro Patrol Division, Professional Development and Research Bureau and, most recently, the Training Division. Luster earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Park University. He is also a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police.
Luster stated, “I am looking forward to the opportunity to be part of this community and serve as your police chief. Throughout the selection process, I was continuously impressed with the level of engagement from both the St. Joseph Police Department and the community alike. This level of commitment and enthusiasm will provide a solid platform to modernize the police department and build meaningful relationships with the community, working together to reduce crime and keep our community safe.”
City Manager Bryan Carter commented, “I am confident that Chief Luster’s experience, dedication to professionalism, and commitment to community engagement and implementation of modern policing strategies will serve him and our community well as he begins his work with the dedicated members of our police department. His leadership will be an asset to our department and to our community.”
Luster was selected following a nationwide search led by Public Sector Search and Consulting. Carter noted the importance of the firm’s role stating, “The selection of a police chief is one of the most important decisions a community will make. The search firm provided exceptional guidance to ensure we employed a community-focused process, attracted high-quality candidates from across the country and, ultimately, selected the right leader for our police department.”
Community forums conducted by the search firm provided valuable input in creating the candidate profile. Four finalists were selected from an extensive search and interview process and were interviewed in St. Joseph by four separate panels comprised of community members, business leaders, police personnel, and city leadership.
Carter stated, “The extensive involvement of our community was critical in selecting our police chief. I appreciate the input provided by so many members of our community and particularly from the thirty-eight members of our interview panels who provided valuable insight and experience to the process.”
Luster will take over as police chief on June 26, and will reside in St. Joseph soon after his appointment. His salary will be $145,000 per year.